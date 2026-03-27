March Madness brings sportsbook crowds and gambling addiction risks

CINCINNATI — March Madness is one of the busiest times of the year for sports fans and sportsbooks, bringing electric energy to The Banks.

Matthew Wade, operating partner at Tom's Watchbar, said their partnership with the BetMGM sportsbook is a game-changer.

"I mean, you have fans of every school that's either in the tournament or outside the tournament or just fans of college basketball," Wade said.

Inside the BetMGM sportsbook, every possession and every pitch can mean money. Robert McEwen, the sportsbook manager, said they are making a special deal for March Madness fans.

"So if you come here and make a parlay of three teams or more for $50, we will give you a free $50 wager," McEwen said.

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He said every Thursday and Friday is packed with fans.

"You can bet physical cash on pretty much any sporting event that you want here," McEwen said.

While bettors are advised to bet responsibly, experts say March Madness triggers a massive spike in gambling addiction.

"The availability on their phones and the access to gambling is bigger," said Jessica Ellis, chief integrated care officer at North Key Community Care.

She said there are resources, peer-led support groups like Gamblers Anonymous, a gambling helpline, and counselors to help people recover.

"Some things you can ask yourself: Are you chasing the loss — am I trying to make up and feeling I need to get the money back? Are you gambling to regain those losses? Are you borrowing money?" Ellis said.

Wade and McEwen said this is the start of the spring season.

"Before you know it, it will be football season again," Wade said.