Man suffers life-threatening injuries following shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is in critical condition after Cincinnati police said he was shot multiple times Monday night in West Price Hill.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Harris Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert along with a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man shot multiple times, Cincinati police said.

He was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The man lives near where the shooting occurred, Cincinnati police said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. No one was in custody as of Monday night. Cincinnati police have also not said what may have led up to the shooting.

The shooter is believed to have left the neighborhood and residents there are in no danger, Cincinnati police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.