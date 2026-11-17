CINCINNATI, Ohio — A man has been sentenced for his role in what Hamilton County prosecutors described as a "Lego theft scheme."

James Bird, a 47-year-old from Elsmere, Kentucky, was sentenced to three to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty back in September to receiving stolen property and telecommunications fraud, according to prosecutors.

Bird, who owned a fencing business, would buy a number of stolen goods from boosters at well below market value, prosecutors say. Legos, medications, healthcare products and other items were among the goods resold after being stolen from a number of large retailers.

"Bird made no effort to verify that the merchandise was legitimately obtained. He used eBay and PayPal to facilitate purchases and resell the stolen goods for profit," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors say investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office found over $158,000 in stolen merchandise back in February 2024 when they searched Bird's business. After looking at his electronic records, over $926,000 in transactions involving merchandise "commonly stolen by retail boosters" were discovered, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Travis Daniels, a co-defendant and employee of Bird's business, will be sentenced on Thursday on a charge of receiving stolen property.