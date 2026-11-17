CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's Tessa the giraffe welcomes her fifth calf as a live stream lets fans watch the newborn.

Mom and baby are both doing well after the late-night birth, and the public will soon be able to help choose the calf's name through the zoo's animal adoption program.

The Cincinnati Zoo says Tessa the giraffe gave birth to her fifth calf shortly before midnight. Both mom and baby are doing well.

The zoo's live stream from the giraffe enclosure is still active, giving the public a chance to see the newborn for themselves.

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When the zoo was placed on baby watch, I reached out to learn more about what was going on. I also wanted to know how the zoo would decide on a name once the baby was born — and it turns out you have a chance to weigh in on that name.

To enter, you'll go to the zoo's website and "adopt" an animal, according to Chad Yelton of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

As of right now, that challenge has yet to launch. I'll stay on top of it and let you know when it goes live.