CINCINNATI — There’s no shortage of laughter, friendly teasing and country music on the morning drive at B-105. Now, the chemistry behind one of Cincinnati’s most recognizable radio shows is earning national recognition.

The Jesse and Anna Show on B-105 has been named Large Market Broadcast Personality of the Year at the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The team, made up of Jesse, Anna and producer Jake Thompson, is heading to Nashville Tuesday for the awards celebration.

For listeners, the show is known for its humor, playful disagreements and plenty of personality. But behind the on-air banter is a genuine friendship that each says makes the team work.

Jesse and Anna may have different personalities, but that hasn’t stopped them from building a strong partnership.

Their paths into radio were different, too.

Jesse said radio has been part of his life since he was 16. Anna remembers listening to B-105 and Q102 on the school bus as a little girl and realizing she wanted to be part of the industry.

“I couldn’t believe that that was a job that existed,” Anna said.

Then there’s Thompson, who helps keep the show running behind the scenes while bringing his own personality to the conversation.

His love of country music started when he was a child. He remembers singing Alan Jackson songs while wearing nothing but a diaper and a cowboy hat, with a toy guitar in hand. Now, he’s sharing that same love of music with his own kids.

Thompson says the three aren’t afraid to give each other a hard time, but that honesty is part of what makes the show successful.

“They bicker like brother and sister constantly,” he said. “But being able to be brutally honest with each other on and off the air … it’s three people who want what’s best for the show and for each other.”

For Anna, the recognition is also a chance to pause and appreciate the work that goes into the show.

She said the job is something she thinks about constantly, even outside of the studio. The CMA honor is a reminder to take a moment and recognize what the team has accomplished.

“Winning the CMA Award, I think, reminds me, no, it’s OK to sit here and just say wow, I’m doing great and I’m proud of myself,” Anna said.

This year’s honor marks the second CMA win for Jesse and Anna and the first for Thompson.