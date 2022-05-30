Man killed while using downtown crosswalk, second deadly pedestrian crash this holiday weekend

CINCINNATI — One man was killed at a crosswalk downtown early Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Around 12:15 a.m. 63-year-old Anthony Watson was hit by an SUV at a marked crosswalk at West 9th Street and Walnut Street, Lieutenant Colonel Teresa Theetge said in a press release.

Watson was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV initially left the scene but later returned to talk with police.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as possible factors.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

This is the second deadly crash this holiday weekend involving a pedestrian.

