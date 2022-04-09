'They were stranded': Video shows pedestrians stuck in middle of crosswalk on busy Cincinnati street

CINCINNATI — Dashcam video showing two pedestrians stuck in a crosswalk on Glenway Avenue highlights the danger pedestrians face while trying to cross the street in Cincinnati.

Clayton Adams, a lifelong West Price Hill resident, said he was driving home from work Thursday when he saw the scary reality for pedestrians in the area. Two people attempted to cross Glenway near Relleum Avenue in a marked crosswalk, but were forced to stop as drivers ignored the rules of the road.

"They were stranded in a crosswalk on a busy street," Adams said. "Then car after car, including a police officer, refused to stop to let them cross the street."

Adam's video captured the police cruiser passing the crosswalk as the pedestrians stood in the middle of the road.

"There are at least four schools in walking distance of that particular crosswalk on Glenway," Adams said. "It's sad that young people who walk have to deal with scary situations like that."

This is all you need to know about pedestrian safety on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Two students cant even safely cross the street using a marked crosswalk. Shameful for all those people who didn't stop. Pay real close attention to the beginning of the video as well. pic.twitter.com/ySdEWVNo2c — Clayton Adams (@Clayton_Adams) April 7, 2022

Glenway has had 10 pedestrian crashes in the past year — one of them causing serious injuries to a 19-year-old.

"It's definitely not the most pedestrian-friendly place to be in the city," Adams said.

Cincinnati police released a statement Friday saying in part, "The action of one officer doesn't define how District Three or CPD operates. Pedestrian safety is and has always been a priority for the department."

In the statement, CPD said it will focus on traffic enforcement for as long as it takes to get drivers to obey the speed limit and keep pedestrians safe.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said he wants to spend $1 million to curb speeding in 30 Cincinnati neighborhoods. The plan would include funding to implement speed cushions, hardened center lines that slow left turns and wedges that force drivers to make square turns onto one-way streets.

"We really need to put our money where our mouth is," said Councilman Mark Jeffreys, who led a town hall to brainstorm ideas to improve pedestrian safety in March. "And it's great to talk about solutions that are really meaningful, but to invest behind it is the real imperative."

Pureval said the speed cushions will be put where data shows the worst crashes happen.

