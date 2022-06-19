Man found shot dead inside car in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A man was found shot dead inside a car in Camp Washington Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police received the call just before 5 a.m. about the shooting in the 2000 block of Colerain Avenue. When police arrived, officers found the man shot dead inside of a car.

No word if police have a suspect in the case.

The man's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Cincinnati police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The intersection at Colerain Avenue and Township Street was blocked off, but police have since opened it back up.

If anyone has any information about the shooting is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.