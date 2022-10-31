Man dies following shooting in Northside

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northside early Monday morning, Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Kirby Avenue.

Investigators said the man was rushed to UC Hospital for serious injuries. He was shot multiple times. The coroner's office said that man died from his wounds.

The coroner's office has not released the man's identity yet.

Cincinnati police have not said if there are any suspects in the case or what may have led up to the shooting.

Kirby Avenue is closed between Hanfield Street and Colerain Avenue.