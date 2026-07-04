Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dead in shooting involving Boone County deputies

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

FLORENCE, Ky. — One man is dead after a shooting involving Boone County Sheriff's deputies in Florence on Friday night, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place just before 11:00 p.m. on the 8600 block of Lely Court in Florence. None of the four Sheriff's deputies involved were injured.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Springfield activists recognize America 250 with immigrant support rally Village of Batavia, ODOT to begin improvements at intersection on State Route 32 Lakota West hoops player Josh Tyson announces transfer to Indiana prep school

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV