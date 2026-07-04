Man dead in shooting involving Boone County deputies

FLORENCE, Ky. — One man is dead after a shooting involving Boone County Sheriff's deputies in Florence on Friday night, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place just before 11:00 p.m. on the 8600 block of Lely Court in Florence. None of the four Sheriff's deputies involved were injured.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.