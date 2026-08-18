Police: Man charged after shooting, police standoff in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A man was in court Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman and conducted an hours-long standoff with police late Monday in Mason.

According to Warren County jail records, Jarret Buttrey, 27, is charged with felonious assault and causing harm to an animal after Monday's shooting.

In a press conference Monday, Mason Police Department Chief Levi Wells said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Windward Drive for a domestic violence incident. While officers were en route to the residence, they learned that a woman had been shot.

After arriving, officers located an adult woman and removed her from the residence. She was transported to UC West Chester Hospital, but her current condition is unknown.

Buttrey then barricaded himself in a room as officers began negotiating with him, police said. The standoff led police to contact the Warren County Tactical Response Team, who further negotiated with Buttrey.

Buttrey eventually came out of the residence himself and was taken into custody.

Buttrey is currently being held at the Warren County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday morning and given a $300,000 cash-only bond.