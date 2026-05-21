Man charged with severely abusing child, woman charged for not intervening

CINCINNATI — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly severely abused his girlfriend's 4-year-old child, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said they responded to the 3000 block of McHenry Avenue in Westwood on April 29 after Cincinnati Children's Hospital reported the suspected abuse. Then on May 19, police arrested 31-year-old Romeo Perez-Mendez and 24-year-old Angelica Marroquin-Aguilar.

Police said Perez-Mendez is charged with felony endangering children and felonious assault.

His girlfriend, Marroquin-Aguilar is charged with a felony count of endangering children as well.

According to court documents, Perez-Mendez admitted he abused the child, "causing serious injuries, including multiple fractured bones and a liver laceration" that required the child to be hospitalized.

Court documents for Marroquin-Aguilar say she's charged because she admitted that she "observed her boyfriend repeatedly physically abuse her son on a daily basis for several months."

Marroquin-Aguilar is being held on a $25,000 bond; Perez-Mendez is being held on a $200,000 bond.