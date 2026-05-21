Mt. Orab chief financial officer arrested in Florida on voyeurism, child pornography charges

LITHIA, Fla. — The Village of Mt. Orab's chief financial officer was arrested in Florida after officials found thousands of files of voyeurism and child pornography on his devices.

A press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Lithia, Florida, on May 19. After determining that hidden cameras had been installed in "private areas" of the home, the sheriff's office said detectives found more than 1,000 files of digital voyeurism and more than 100 files of child pornography on devices belonging to 67-year-old Michael Boyd.

WCPO determined that Boyd, though currently living in Florida, serves as the chief financial officer for Mt. Orab.

"This man welcomed others into his home while they unknowingly became victims of his disturbing crimes," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release. "While presenting himself as someone there to help and support those staying in the residence, he secretly installed hidden cameras violating trust and privacy."

Boyd was arrested and booked at a local jail. His bond is set at more than $5.5 million.

We have reached out to the village to learn whether Boyd has been suspended following the arrest. The village has listed a special council meeting scheduled for Friday, which includes considering "the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee."