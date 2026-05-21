Sheriff's Office: All northbound I-71 lanes shut down in Silverton for reports of shots fired

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-71 are closed at Stewart Road in Silverton after a report of shots fired in the area, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the interstate will be shut down "for at least a couple of hours" for the investigation.

Traffic cameras show Hamilton County deputies blocking off the road, with multiple emergency responders in the area.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.