Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested, charged with murder in suspected Colerain neighbor dispute

One man is dead after a fight that turned into a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. Police said they responded around 10:21 pm to Newmarket Drive near Wilson Avenue and Pippin Road. When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Craig Cain dead in the street.
Colerain Township shooting
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 14:28:28-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly shooting and killing one of his neighbors in July, according to Colerain Township police.

According to police, 42-year-old Christopher Bennington was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on Thursday and taken into custody by officers on Friday. He's currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police said Bennington has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

At roughly 10:21 p.m. on July 21, police were called to Newmarket Drive near Wilson Avenue and Pippin road, where they found 44-year-old Craig Cain dead in the street.

According to investigators, neighbors got into an argument in the middle of the street, things quickly escalated and Cain was shot and killed.

Other neighbors in the area said Newmarket Street is typically quiet.

"I kind of heard what sounded like firecrackers, which isn't unusual. The neighbors down the street like to do that whenever even if it's not 4th of July," Brandi Erdman said.

Erdman said she didn't realize what she'd heard were actually gunshots.

Another neighbor didn't hear about what had happened until police showed up at his door.

"When the cops showed up, I was just kinda shocked," Brendan Luckett said. "You know it happens places, but it's a shock when it happens around you, I guess."

More local news:
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger Former Covington administrative manager sentenced for stealing city funds Everything you need to know about Covington's Oktoberfest celebration

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!