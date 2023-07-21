Police: Argument between neighbors turns deadly in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a fight that turned into a shooting in Colerain Township, police said.

Dispatchers in Hamilton County said police responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to Newmarket Drive near Wilson Avenue and Pippin Road.

When they arrived, they found one man dead in the street.

According to investigators, two neighbors got into an argument in the middle of the street, things quickly escalated and one man shot and killed the other.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators have not said if they know what the argument was about.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

The Colerain Township Police Department is leading the investigation.