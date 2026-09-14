CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old suspect faces charges including murder and felonious assault after prosecutors say he shot four people in two separate incidents earlier this month.

The teen made his first appearance in juvenile court Monday.

The first shooting happened Sept. 1 near UC Medical Center in Corryville. Prosecutors allege the teen suspect shot and killed 25-year-old Jonaethyn Edwards and injured Edwards' girlfriend on East Shields Street. Prosecutors say the attack was "purposefully planned with prior calculation and design."

WATCH: What we know about the 17-year-old charged in connection with two separate double shootings

17-year-old accused of shooting 4 people in two separate incidents

"We have extremely serious charges in front of us today, the gravest of charges, Your Honor," the prosecutor said. "It's the state's understanding that he disposed of the handgun after the offense."

Eight days later, on Sept. 9, the teen is accused of walking onto a property on Mullen Road in Colerain Township and shooting a woman and girl.

"He was armed with a firearm, Your Honor. Then he located two victims through a window of the residence and fired multiple rounds through the window, striking each victim and causing serious physical harm, Your Honor," the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, one of the victims is in critical condition, and one was shot in the spine.

The teen suspect's defense attorney argued for his release, telling the court the teen has a "very good background."

"He has shown that he is a very responsible young man," the defense attorney said.

On Monday, the suspect's lawyer said the teen graduated early and was working at a Ford plant to help provide for his family, including his mom and grandmother with cancer.

Prosecutors opposed release and said the teen has had 16 past contacts with the judicial system, including one adjudication. The magistrate ruled the suspect be held until his next court hearing on Sept. 28.

The suspect faces charges including murder and felonious assault in connection with the Corryville shooting and two counts of felonious assault in connection with the Colerain Township shooting.

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