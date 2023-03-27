Man accused of killing infant daughter in Fairfield will be on trial this summer

HAMILTON, Ohio — A summer trial date has been set for a man charged with murder for allegedly abusing his infant daughter in Fairfield. That abuse allegedly resulted in her death.

John Lincoln Powers, 24, was co-parenting his 2-month-old child, Kiara, at a residence on Merlin Way in May when the incident occurred, according prosecutors. He went to Texas after the death of his daughter and was arrested there after the indictment was handed down on Dec. 12, 2022.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office listed Kiara’s death as a homicide, with the cause of death blunt head trauma.

Powers was transported back to Ohio and booked into the Butler County Jail on Dec. 19, 2022. He was arraigned by common pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh last week, who set bond at $1 million.

On Thursday, McElfresh set Powers’ trial to begin June 20. The judge also also approved a motion by defense attorney Arica Underwood to employ a medical expert. The service of the expert is not to exceed $5,000, according to McElfresh’s ruling.

During the early morning hours of May 10, 2022, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10. Prosecutors say the abuse was not apparent to the mother of the child and happened when the baby was in the care of Powers.

