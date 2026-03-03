Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

EMA: 5 dead, 1 hospitalized, 1 possibly missing after house fire in Clinton County

clinton county house fire fatal
Provided
clinton county house fire fatal
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — One woman and four children are dead, another child is possibly missing and a man is in the hospital after a house fire in Clinton County Tuesday morning, Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel said.

Breckel told us firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 100 block of Main Street in Clarksville at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they entered the house just five minutes later, crews found one man on the ground floor. That man was taken to Clinton Regional Hospital.

Firefighters attempted to reach the second floor, but Breckel said the stairs collapsed. When they were finally able to get there, they located one woman and four children dead in a second-floor bedroom. Breckel said an additional child is possibly missing.

During the response, Breckel said eight firefighters were injured, treated and released at the scene.

At this time, the identities of the deceased have not been released.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Harrison grad competes at NCAA women's wrestling championship Two men arrested for mass shooting that wounded 9 had prior felony convictions UC Health, University of Cincinnati open region’s first academic wellness suite

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Anderson Township! Meet us at Anderson Tap House on March 19th to find solutions, together