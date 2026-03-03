EMA: 5 dead, 1 hospitalized, 1 possibly missing after house fire in Clinton County

CINCINNATI — One woman and four children are dead, another child is possibly missing and a man is in the hospital after a house fire in Clinton County Tuesday morning, Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel said.

Breckel told us firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 100 block of Main Street in Clarksville at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they entered the house just five minutes later, crews found one man on the ground floor. That man was taken to Clinton Regional Hospital.

Firefighters attempted to reach the second floor, but Breckel said the stairs collapsed. When they were finally able to get there, they located one woman and four children dead in a second-floor bedroom. Breckel said an additional child is possibly missing.

During the response, Breckel said eight firefighters were injured, treated and released at the scene.

At this time, the identities of the deceased have not been released.