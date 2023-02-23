Blue Ash man accused of raping child on 'multiple occasions' over the span of 5 years

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Blue Ash man will appear in court Thursday morning after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Robert F. Hogan III has allegedly been sexually abusing the child since she was 8 years old.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes took place at Hogan's Blue Ash home and occurred on "multiple occasions."

Hogan will appear before a judge at the Hamilton County Court House at 9 a.m.

