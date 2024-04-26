Lytle Tunnel to be intermittently closed in coming days for maintenance work

CINCINNATI — Lytle Tunnel will be closed intermittently through the weekend and early next week while crews perform maintenance and cleaning operations, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The tunnel, which routes I-71 through part of the city, will undergo cleaning, lighting inspection and repairs, ODOT said.

As a result, the northbound lanes of I-71 will be closed at the I-71/I-75 split from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Traffic will be detoured via I-75 north to Ronald Reagan.

In addition, the Second Street entrance ramp to I-71 north will be closed, with traffic being re-routed to the Fifth Street ramp.

Access to the Lytle Tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way will also be closed, though US-50 EB will stay open.

On Monday and Tuesday, work moves to the other side and the southbound lanes of I-71 close from Exit 2 through the tunnel from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Traffic will be detoured to I-471 and I-275 west.

As a result of that closure, the entrance ramp to US-42/Eden Park Drive will be closed, with traffic being detoured to the Liberty Street entrance ramp to SB I-471. The Third Street exit ramp to I-71 south will also close, with traffic being diverted to Gilbert Avenue and Reading Road for downtown access.