Looking for a New Year reset? We try a juice cleanse to see if it's the refresh supporters say it is

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Feeling a little “blah” after indulging in extra holiday cheer? You’re not alone, and for some, the New Year is the perfect time for a reset.

A growing number of people are turning to juice cleanses as a way to refresh their bodies after weeks of rich foods and festive treats.

To learn more, Good Morning Tri-State anchors Frank Marzullo and Kristen Skovira visited The Green Farm Juicery, where cold-pressed juices are made using fresh, raw fruits and vegetables.

Watch as Frank and Kristen try a juice cleanse for the new year

We try a juice cleanse to see if it actually helps you reset

According to the store, a single serving can contain up to four pounds of fruits and vegetables, offering a concentrated source of nutrients in an easy-to-drink form. Supporters say juice cleanses can give the digestive system a break and help people feel more energized.

“Instead of your digestive system and internal organs constantly processing food, it allows them to kind of rest,” Monica Copeland with Green Farm said. “Your body isn’t busy digesting everything you’re eating, so you may actually have more energy.”

To see how it works firsthand, Kristen and Frank tried the mini half-day cleanse for three days. The program includes four different juices each day, while still allowing participants to eat a light dinner in the evening.

One benefit of juice cleanses at The Green Farm Juicery is the ability to customize. Juices are selected based on individual goals — whether that’s weight loss, hormonal balance, reducing inflammation or general detoxing.

Frank, like many, stopped his cleanse after about two days, but Kristen held strong and finished the cleanse out.

Experts emphasize that it’s important to talk with knowledgeable professionals before starting any cleanse. At The Green Farm Juicery, staff members are trained to help guide customers toward options that best fit their health goals and lifestyles.

Juice cleanses are not suitable for everyone. Health experts advise that people who are pregnant, diabetic, have underlying medical conditions, or take prescription medications should consult a doctor or qualified healthcare professional before starting a cleanse or making significant dietary changes.

As with any dietary change, it’s important to listen to your body and make informed choices that support your overall health.