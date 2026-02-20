Local organization's 'Super Saturday Symposium' trains Cincinnati teens for business success

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati chapter of the leadership organization Jack and Jill is investing in the next generation of CEOs, entrepreneurs and innovators through their Super Saturday Symposium at Xavier University.

Aven Johnson, a sophomore at Elder High School, is among the students attending workshops focused on technology, entrepreneurship and marketing innovation.

"I want to be a day trader, so I seen the Fidelity workshop and I was like 'OK, I want to do this one' ... I did so, I am going to be presenting that to the rest of the teens that are going to be there," Johnson said.

Candice Matthews Brackeen, CEO and founder of Lighthouse, will serve as this year's keynote speaker.

Johnson emphasized the value of networking at the event, recalling connections from previous years.

"Last year, I met someone around my age, and he has his own clothing brand company, and that also intrigued me a lot," Johnson said.

The symposium aims to equip young people with the tools and confidence to envision themselves as future industry leaders.

Opal Hubbard, chair of the symposium, has witnessed the program's impact firsthand through her daughter, who serves as teen president of the Cincinnati chapter of Jack and Jill.

"Every day, I look at her, and I say, 'You're going to be someone,' and that's what I want for every teen that we touch is to look at them and say, 'You're going to be someone, and I hope that you know that,' so go out and be proud," Hubbard said.

Johnson encouraged other teens to participate in similar opportunities.

"You will learn a lot of new things and meet a lot of people in different fields, different places," Johnson said.

