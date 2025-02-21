Local businesses, Matthew 25 Ministries step up sending aid to Kentucky flood victims

BLUE ASH — Outreach workers with Matthew 25 Ministries are headed to areas in southeastern Kentucky that were destroyed by flooding.

On Feb. 15-16, heavy rain sent rivers and streams over their banks, leaving entire neighborhoods underwater.

Matthew 25 Ministries is providing food, water, personal care items, baby essentials and cleaning supplies to those affected.

The organization has already connected with those in need and will have supplies on the ground today. Donations made at its Blue Ash headquarters will continue to be distributed to the hardest-hit areas.

Local businesses are also stepping up to help.

Smokin’ This and That shared on Facebook that it is sending two trailers of supplies to those impacted by flooding. The first trailer leaves Sunday, Feb. 23.

The business is collecting items including bottled water, nonperishable food, hygiene products, pillows and blankets, sleeping bags, bath towels, shovels, rakes, cleaning supplies, and pet food.

Mike’s Garage on Limaburg Road in Burlington, Kentucky, is also collecting water and offering a discount on services in exchange for donations.

WCPO will continue to update this story with locations where you can donate to help with disaster relief efforts.

