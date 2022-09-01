'Living with Landslides' documentary shows the history of Cincinnati's hills, and their dangers

CINCINNATI — From Mt. Washington to Harrison, homeowners in the Tri-State region are learning the ground below their homes is not as solid as they thought.

Geological features dating back 29,000 years plus modern land use practices have put Cincinnati's hillsides under pressures that lead to landslides. Sometimes, they close roadways, such as Columbia Parkway and Elberon Avenue. Many more undermine single homes or apartment buildings. In both cases, the cost is staggering.

In "Living with Landslides," documentary filmmaker Laure Quinlivan joins forces with the non-profit Hillside Trust for a deep dive into the history of Cincinnati's famous hills, and their slow-motion collapse, exacerbated by development and increasing incidents of intense rain. (Since 2011, Cincinnati has experienced nine 100-year storms.)

Quinlivan interviews experts who explain what triggers landslides and what it takes to stabilize threatened terrain. Her team speaks with homeowners who discovered insurance typically does not cover landslides, leaving them to choose between a six-figure landslide repair or abandoning their property.

"Living with Landslides" debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, on WCPO 9.