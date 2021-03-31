Here's how the Reds, Banks are planning for Opening Day crowds

CINCINNATI — Ahead of Opening Day, the Reds and businesses at The Banks are stressing the importance of COVID-19 measures during the unofficial Cincinnati holiday.

Concerns over crowd control on Opening Day grew this week, following the first weekend of The Banks' designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA). Some people, including councilman and mayoral candidate David Mann, expressed concern about a lack of masks and distancing on Freedom Way.

"We all look forward to the day when we can move around mask-free without social distancing," Mann wrote in a motion filed Tuesday morning. "That moment is getting close, but we cannot risk causing a setback with a surge of new cases."

Great American Ball Park will open to fans for the first time since 2019 on Thursday at 30 percent capacity. The Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals for the first homestand.

"We worked with the original architect, Michael Schuster, to really lay out how we put the fans safely and spread them out throughout the ballpark," said Dr. Matthew Daggy, TriHealth medical director for sports medicine. "The tickets are going to be sold in pods – anywhere from 1-6 pods – and the ticket system is designed to be able to isolate and move those seats so we don't have two individual people together."

Those ticket pods will have one row between them and at least three seats on either side of them. Daggy said it measured out to at least six feet in all directions between pods.

Distancing will be expected throughout the ballpark.

"Signage, voice messaging, public service announcements, all these things to remind people to stay socially distanced," he said at a briefing Monday.

If a spectator starts to show COVID-19 symptoms, Daggy said, the ballpark now has isolation rooms for medical staff to treat them away from the general public.

