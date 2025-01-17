Little Miami School Board halts controversial rule change on classroom displays

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a tight 3-2 vote, the Little Miami School Board agreed not to proceed with controversial new rules limiting what can and cannot be displayed in classrooms across the district.

After a back-and-forth between board member David Wallace, who proposed the rule changes, and member Diane Horvath, who said she supported the intention of the change, Horvath cast the deciding "no" vote that removed them from consideration at the Jan. 28th regular meeting.

#BREAKING: After a contentious moment where members were sniping back and forth at one another, the board voted 3-2 NOT to move the policy on for a final vote at the end of January.The rules are dead, at least for now.@WCPO https://t.co/N60YyHCUyU — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) January 16, 2025

Horvath said she needed more time to consider the rule change and observe how similar rule changes play out in other districts when explaining her hesitancy.

"I want to make sure that we give it due time. If you're going to have a policy or expand the policy we have we're going to do it the right way," she said.

Horvath joined Wayne Siebert and Bobbie Grice in voting no. Mary Elmer joined Wallace's yes vote.

Wallace argued "social issues" shouldn't be on display in classrooms.

"We should not have to worry about our children being subjected to materials that go against your household's values and beliefs," Wallace said.

Wallace didn't specify what was in the Little Miami classrooms that he found objectionable, and declined an interview after the meeting concluded.

"It's shameful that the influences are going to be there," he said. "As a parent, I see the material just get to these children constantly inside of school, outside of school."

The more than 800 people who signed a petition urging the district not to limit classroom decorations believed the rule changes to be a thinly-veiled attempt to limit LGBTQ visibility in schools.

Lebanon Pride Co-chair Leslie Nahigyan came to Thursday's special meeting despite no opportunity for public comment to show the board opponents were still worried about its implementation.

"We're concerned for youth safety," Nahigyan said.

Nahigyan said the removal of welcoming messages could be troubling for LGBTQ youth who already often struggle with belonging and mental health issues.

"The impact of having one adult who is supportive and non-judgmental is so very powerful. I would hate to see that go away," she said.

Members of the Warren County Republican Party Central Committee declined an interview at the meeting and, instead, sent video statements to WCPO hours later.

In his statement, Chairman Pete Mengel argued the policy targeted no particular group or ideology.

"This is a neutral policy," Mengel said. "It's for the betterment of the kids. We need to focus on education."

The board could reconsider the rule changes and bring them back up for a second reading and passage, but if the text of the proposal is changed in any way it would need to be brought back for a first reading essentially starting the process from square one.