Liberty Township commits $20 million to I-75 interchange, with 1 trade-off

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Liberty Township is committing $20 million toward a new interchange along Interstate 75, a project township leaders say could ease traffic congestion and attract new businesses and jobs, according to township trustee Todd Minniear.

That investment comes with a trade-off: Trustees will delay several planned park improvements until 2028 or later as they prioritize the interchange.

WATCH: Why Millikin Road interchange is taking priority in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township's $20M I-75 Project Comes With a Trade-Off

Minniear said about $80 million has now been committed to the Millikin Road interchange project through the township, county and state.

“This is probably the biggest jobs and commerce development opportunity in Ohio over the next 50 years,” Minniear said.

The interchange is intended to improve access to Liberty Township and create opportunities to attract major employers, including technology companies that could bring high-paying jobs to the region.

Minniear said attracting new businesses could also help ease the tax burden on residents and existing businesses.

"This massive development of jobs and commerce in Liberty Township is such an important piece of the long-term strategy to keeping our taxes at not a bedroom level, but at a lower level," said Minniear.

The project is also expected to reduce traffic congestion at several busy roads in the township, including Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Butler-Warren Road, Liberty Way and Yankee Road.

The project is expected to go out for bids by the end of 2026, with construction planned to begin in 2028 and finish in 2029.

Wilhelmina Park improvements pushed back

As the township prioritizes funding for the interchange, it is pushing back about $6 million in planned improvements to Wilhelmina Park to 2028.

The proposed improvements include pickleball courts, a fishing pond, a disc golf course and additional paved walking paths.

The park will continue to offer its existing trails and open green space while the township delays the planned upgrades.

Bathroom improvements at Fort Liberty Playland will also be delayed.

Minniear said the park projects have not been canceled. Instead, the township plans to revisit them during next year's budget process.

“We'll be discussing them in our budget process next year, but they are in the financial plan right now, so they are planned,” Minniear said. “The money has been sort of earmarked, so to speak.”

Township trustees are continuing to develop the 2027 spending plan, with the Millikin Road interchange remaining a major priority as they determine when other capital projects can move forward.