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Investigation continues regarding backyard search warrant in West Chester

Fairfield Township Police and several other agencies are excavating at two properties on Gregory Greek Drive
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WCPO
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WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Day two of an investigation and backyard search warrant continues at a West Chester home — it is still not clear what investigators are searching for.

Fairfield Township Police and several other agencies, including West Chester Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, are excavating at two properties on Gregory Greek Drive.

Fairfield Township police say it is a court-authorized evidence search, approved by a judge.

Canines are also part of the search. Drone footage captured excavators working and digging near several sheds, and properties.

Officials confirmed the two properties being searched are owned by the same person.

We did confirm that the owner of the property is named 72-year-old Lawana Tzeiranakis, who died a week ago.

This is a developing story, check back with WCPO for updates.

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