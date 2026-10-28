'Fighting for Ohio' rally in Cincinnati to feature Democrats Acton, Brown

CINCINNATI — Democratic candidates Dr. Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown are set to speak at a rally in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

This event will be held at the Woodward Theater, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The program is set to begin at 7 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.

Acton and Brown were previously joined by former President Barack Obama in Cleveland on Oct. 24. Obama returned to Cleveland to rally support for Brown in his bid to return to the U.S. Senate against Republican Jon Husted and Acton in her gubernatorial bid against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

During the Cleveland rally, Obama told the crowd that this election reminds him of his own.

"When you have been campaigning as long as I have been campaigning and when you work as many elections as I have you can tell when an election comes along that just feels a little bit different," Obama said. "An election where people are so ready for something new, so hungry for something better, so sick and tired of being sick and tired that everywhere you go it feels like change is in the air."

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump will stop in Chillicothe to rally support for the state's GOP candidates. The visit to Ohio University's Chillicothe campus will mark the president's third visit to the Buckeye State this month.

WCPO will provide live coverage of this event, check back with us for updates.