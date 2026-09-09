Parent says she warned school district last year of former Latonia Elementary aide's alleged abuse

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former teacher’s aide at Latonia Elementary School is accused of violently assaulting a child inside a school hallway — and now, a former parent in that district says she warned the district about his behavior months before the most recent alleged attack happened.

Bryan Bundy, 61, was charged with second-degree criminal abuse involving a child under 12 after Covington police say he dragged a young boy through a hallway by the arm, slung him toward a concrete wall, kicked the child’s communication tablet and then kicked the boy himself.

WATCH: former Latonia parent shares her child's experience with Bundy

Former Latonia Elementary aide charged with child abuse; parent says she warned district last year

According to court documents, Bundy admitted part of what happened to officers and said he “just lost it.”

The alleged assault happened just weeks into the new school year. But for former Latonia Elementary parent Gloria Cotton, the accusations did not come as a surprise.

“I just feel like I’m definitely not the only one that’s probably reported his behavior,” Cotton said. “Maybe if they actually followed up on the things we report, it would not happen. Like, cause and effect, you know?”

Cotton said her family lived in the Latonia area for six years and spent one year inside the Covington Independent School District before ultimately leaving.

She says her daughter regularly came home upset after interactions with Bundy.

“My daughter came home saying that he just screams at all the students over very small things,” Cotton said. “I understand the students — they’re wild in that area — but I still felt like it was inappropriate.”

Cotton’s daughter also described Bundy as aggressive and intimidating inside the classroom.

“We would be in class, and I would ask my friend something, and he would scream really loud asking why we were talking and stuff,” she said. “He was just really mean for no reason.”

Cotton said she reported her concerns directly to the school principal sometime after Christmas last school year, specifically naming Bundy. She says she never received any follow-up from the district.

“At least they didn’t report back about it,” she said.

Now, after learning police say Bundy admitted to dragging the child and “losing it,” Cotton believes warning signs may have been ignored.

“He’s exactly who I thought he was,” Cotton said. “Anybody that is so open and comfortable to yell at children that are not even his — I’m not surprised at all.”

She also criticized what she says was a broader lack of communication between the school and parents.

“Anything that I found out when my kids would come home, I never found out from the school,” Cotton said. “Really messed-up stuff — I would hear it from my kids first, and then I would have to follow up.”

Cotton says the situation at the school became so overwhelming that her family moved to another district despite the financial strain.

“The bullying was so bad,” she said. “They would come home extremely upset. It wasn’t worth the damage of being in that area at all.”

She says the move doubled her housing costs but felt necessary to protect her children.

“That was the sole reason I moved,” Cotton said.

Covington Independent Public Schools confirmed Bundy is no longer employed by the district.

In a statement to WCPO 9 News, the district's superintendent Cortnei Flucas said:

The safety, well-being, and protection of our students remain the highest priorities of Covington Independent Public Schools.



Upon receiving reports regarding the alleged conduct of a former instructional assistant at Latonia Elementary School, school administration acted immediately to protect students and engage law enforcement and the appropriate state agencies. The individual is no longer employed by the district.



Because this matter involves an active law enforcement investigation and confidential personnel information, the district is legally limited in the specific details we can share. Covington Independent Public Schools is cooperating fully with the Covington Police Department and will continue to provide families with appropriate information as we are able.



We remain committed to being transparent with our families while protecting the privacy and legal rights of those involved. Counseling and support resources are also available to students and staff members who may need assistance during this time.



Cotton says she hopes the criminal case leads to accountability beyond the courtroom.

“I feel like the principal should be involved, the superintendent — things need to change,” she said. “There needs to be a better vetting process here.”

She also says schools need stronger support systems for both teachers and students.

“We just need teachers that actually care about the students,” Cotton said. “I understand some students are difficult, but you chose this career. You decided to be a teacher and care.”

Bundy appeared in Kenton County court Tuesday and was given a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 18.

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