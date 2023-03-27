Law enforcement searching for inmate that walked away from UCMC

CINCINNATI — An inmate from River City Correctional Center being treated at UCMC walked away from the hospital Sunday evening at approximately 6 p.m., according to Scott McVey with River City Corrections.

McVey said in a statement that all local law enforcement have been notified of the inmate's escape.

The inmate, Eric Fiebig, 44, is described as a white male, 5'9" in height and weighing 160 lbs.

Fiebig was serving his sentence at River City for violation of drug paraphernalia, violation of protection order and failure to notify for change of address.

