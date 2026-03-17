Winter Weather Advisory issued due to light snow

It's cold. And we have some light snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. for light snow that has fallen overnight, coating some roads and leading to slick spots.

NEW: A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern Kentucky and several Ohio Counties until 9 a.m. Light snow has fallen overnight, leading to some snow covered roads. #wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/YOc3Cr5Ppq — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) March 17, 2026

It's not what we want to hear, but if there's any silver lining to all this, after today, all temperatures going forward for the next 9 days are warmer than what we'll experience today!

The sky is overcast this morning with some lingering flurries. Temperatures are in the low 20s and upper teens but it's wind chills dropping into the single digits that are really making us shiver!

The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the morning hours and it turns partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures only warm to 30 degrees and wind chills will be in the mid 20s thanks to the west wind at 5 to 12 mph.

WCPO Chilly Tuesday forecast

The forecast is still a bit chilly tonight as lows drop to 22 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Another area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley tomorrow. This will bring in some light snow as we start the day. This is not expected to stick to the roads or lead to any issues. As temperatures warm above freezing, this moisture will turn into light rain by midday. Highs increase to 45 tomorrow.

WCPO Light snow Wednesday morning

WCPO Light rain by midday Wednesday

We will continue to see rising temperatures this week. Highs improve to 60 on Thursday and to 65 on Friday. The weekend brings highs back near 70 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Light snow continues

Low: 21

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy, cold

High: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still cold

Low: 22

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light snow to a wintry mix

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 35

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