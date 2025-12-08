CINCINNATI — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted Dec. 5 to recommend not requiring the hepatitis B vaccine to be administered at birth for all newborns, instead suggesting some infants receive it later.

The hepatitis B vaccine prevents chronic infection of the liver. Over the last 30 years, hundreds of millions of doses have been administered 24 hours after birth.

"The CDC didn't say not to give the birth dose but it was a little more complicated, they recommended delaying for many infants the two month visit," said Dr. Grant Mussman, health commissioner for the Cincinnati Health Department.

WATCH: Mussman said there was a drastic drop in hepatitis B cases after the vaccine began being administered at birth

CDC panel recommends delaying hepatitis B vaccine for some newborns

The CDC currently recommends that nearly all newborns receive the shot as part of routine care. The ACIP is now recommending eliminating the CDC's universal recommendation of the birth dose.

Current guidance calls for a three-shot series with doses given within 24 hours of birth, at 1 to 2 months, and at 6 to 18 months.

"The concern is that if there is a false negative test for the mom or the mom wasn't screened for whatever reason that this would lead to infants who aren't prevented from developing chronic hepatitis B," Mussman said.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital said families should consult with their child's doctor before making any crucial decisions.

"The hepatitis B vaccination protects your child from hepatitis B infection, which can range from a mild illness to a lifelong disease," said Cincinnati Children's. "We encourage parents and caregivers to talk with their child’s provider about vaccinations. Your child’s primary care provider is there to answer questions and partner with families as they make important decisions regarding their child’s health."

Mussman said the vaccine is safe.

"There is a lot of confusing information out there I think the best advice is always to talk to your doctor to help interpret all of these recommendations that are out there," Mussman said.