Krohn Conservatory celebrates 90 years of being a Tropical Treasure

CINCINNATI — The urban oasis, known as the Krohn Coservatory, celebrated 90 years of dazzeling the community with ferns, ficus and lots of family fun.

Manager Mark House said the conservatory's history is something he's very proud of.

“This place opened in 1933 so it’s a great feeling to still be successful, an icon and landmark for Cincinnati,” he shared.

Between the butterflies, holiday shows and current dinosaur exhibit, Krohn offers something for everyone in the family.

House said they've been attracting hundreds of thousands of people from all of the United States, and seeing the support they give is what keeps the conservatory strong.

“I love to see the generations of families coming in this modern age it seems like families are spread all over the United States," he said with a smile."They come together and they usually pick a place like this to meet.”

Cake and coming together is what the celebration was all about. House said the community is what keeps the doors open and a the strong foundation solid.

Krohn Conservatory is located in the Eden Park area of Walnut Hills at 1501 Eden Park Drive. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 (ages 5-17) and children four and under have free admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website or at the entrance.