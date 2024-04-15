Kings Island opening this weekend for first season since Six Flags merger

MASON, Ohio — The gates of Kings Island will open on Saturday to welcome riders for a new season — the first since a few changes have been announced for the park.

The park officially opens for the 2024 season on April 20.

It's the first season since Cedar Fair, Kings Islands' parent company, announced it would merge with Six Flags.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced in November they would enter into a definitive merger agreement; the combined company will be valued at roughly $8 billion, based on both companies' debt and equity values as of Oct. 31, according to Cedar Fair.

Despite this, no changes as a result of the merger are expected to be apparent for the 2024 season — although the merger opened the doors for new intellectual properties to possibly appear at Cedar Fair parks. Those include Looney Tunes and DC Comics alongside Cedar Fair's existing access to Peanuts imagery.

What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could mean for Kings Island

Still, that doesn't mean Kings Island isn't still planning new things.

New to the park this year, Kings Island enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the park's expanded Planet Snoopy area, which will include a new Camp Snoopy space featuring more green space and a summer camp-like theme.

The new Camp Snoopy area will be home to a new coaster, Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, which will race forward and backward along a 672-foot track.

Other more familiar attractions in Camp Snoopy will also receive new names: "Race For Your Life Charlie Brown" will become "Charlie Brown's Rushing River Log Ride;" "Flying Ace Aerial Chase" will become "Woodstock's Air Rail;" and "Woodstock Gliders" will become "Franklin's Flyers."

First peek: Kings Island's new Snoopy coaster

The 2024 season will be a shorter one than Kings Island fans may recall in recent memory, though. In November, the park posted its operating hours for the 2024 season, which showed the park will be closing a week earlier than it typically does in August. In addition, the calendar showed shorter hours on some days than has happened in previous years.

The biggest change is the August 12th end of daily operations, which is the earliest in recent memory (though they will be open weekends through Labor Day, and again on Sunday, September 8th). May hours will be shorter, closing at 6 p.m. midweek, and 9 p.m. on weekends.

In addition, the park is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. most summer nights — including on the Fourth of July, when in the past it has remained open until midnight.