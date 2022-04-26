Kings Island concert series: Here's who is playing to celebrate park's 50th anniversary

MASON, Ohio — As another way to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Kings Island announced live music is returning for its concert series featuring several major headline acts.

In a news release, Kings Island announced the lineup featuring The Avett Brothers, Berlin, Flock of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down, with special guest Candlebox, Skillet, with special guest Jordan St. Cyr, and Five for Fighting, with special guest The Verve Pipe.

According to the news release, the 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheater will go into the park's history books —- it is the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995. It also is the first time Kings Island will not require concert goers to purchase admission to the amusement park.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”

Concert tickets will be available to the public beginning April 29 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com. Included in the ticket is free parking after 5 p.m. VIP tickets are also available, which include the VIP Lounge. Ultimate VIP includes stage viewing and more exclusive benefits.

For Kings Island Gold and Platinum passholders, they will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for all shows beginning April 27 at 10 a.m. and running through April 28 at 10 p.m. Season passes can be purchased here.

Here is the Concert Series Lineup:

● The Avett Brothers —Tuesday, June 28 - Gates 7 p.m. | Music 8 p.m.

● Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls — Saturday, July 9 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

● 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox — Friday, July 22 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

● Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr —Saturday, July 23 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.

● Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe —Saturday, August 20 - Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.