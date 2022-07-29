CINCINNATI — Kharkiv Red Cross will visit sister-city Cincinnati starting July 31, the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership announced Friday.

Though the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its seventh month, the Kharkiv Red Cross is already looking at ways it can help the people of Ukraine when the war ends.

Since the beginning of the war in late February, the Russian military has bombarded Kharkiv with artillery and missiles.

The Associated Press reported in May that the military of Ukraine pushed out Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv after intense fighting.

According to the sister city partnership, one goal of Kharkiv Red Cross' visit is to observe best practices in treating PTSD, along with other emotional and physical disabilities.

It is also a chance for leadership of the nonprofit to express their deepest appreciation for the significant financial aid the City of Cincinnati has provided to Kharkiv.

Back in April, two best friends with ties to Cincinnati and Kharkiv launched a campaign to raise urgent donations for Kharkiv. The pair helped raise more than $150,000 in the first 40 hours.

Konstantyn Bashkirov and Tatuana Zima, Leadership Team for the Kharkiv Red Cross, will hold a news conference on Aug. 7 at the city hall.