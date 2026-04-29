DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Strawberry picking season has officially started in Kentucky, arriving nearly two weeks early this year.

Red Barn Farm in Dry Ridge is normally one of the first places in the area to have strawberries ready for picking. Owner Keith Riche said this is probably the best crop he has seen in years.

"It's because of the weather, we've had the early spring, warm temps and not much rain," Riche said. "Come see us, I've got lots of them and they are good quality and there's not too many other places open yet, not too many places period."

Watch below to learn more about the conditions boosting strawberries right now:

Kentucky strawberry picking season arrives early due to warm spring

Riche said people need to act fast, as strawberries start to rot after too much rain. The next few days will be ideal for picking.

We saw people out picking strawberries earlier this week. Kids and adults alike were picking and eating berries right out of the field.

Strawberry season in our region is typically at its peak later into May and June.

WCPO Jen in Strawberry field

To find the sweetest tasting strawberries, Riche said to make sure to grab the berries with the deepest red color.

Riche's farm is open for strawberry picking, depending on the forecast and field conditions. He said to check Red Barn Farm's Facebook page for the latest updates before making the drive out to Knoxville Road.

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