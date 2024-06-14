Police officer charged for driving under the influence while off-duty

VILLA HILLS, Ky — A police officer with the Villa Hills Police Department was charged with driving under the influence on May 25, Chief of Police Col. Matthew Hall said.

The Kentucky State Police charged Richard Robbins with "Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicants/Alcohol" along with other traffic violations, Hall said.

Robbins was off-duty at the time.

Hall said Villa Hills PD is cooperating with KSP's ongoing investigation.

He said Villa Hills PD and the City of Villa Hills will not comment on Robbins "per the statutory rights of the affected employee."

Details are limited at this time.