28-year-old Kenton County man convicted to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 28-year-old Kenton County man was convicted to life in prison Friday for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Dillion Brewster was convicted on multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping and firearm possession.

The conviction comes after Brewster's arrest on Oct. 20, 2021 when he led Ohio State Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit for more than 7 miles. The police chase ended when troopers used "stop sticks" on Brewster's vehicle near Troy, Ohio. It was discovered his girlfriend's 3-year-old child was in the car along with her belongings.

When OSHP asked Kenton County police to contact Brewster's girlfriend, Kameryn Recchia, there was no response at her Morning View residence. The 3-year-old child was given to Recchia's stepfather and mother who wanted to check the residence again because they were concerned for her safety.

Recchia's stepfather entered through a window of her double-wide home, unlocked the door for police and officers found Recchia's dead body in the kitchen. She had been shot twice in the head.

Sanders said it was determined that Recchia was shot with a .22, and a .22 rifle with ammunition was found on the backseat floor of Brewster's vehicle after the pursuit. Sanders also said analysis from the KY State Police Crime Lab found that the shell casings at the crime scene matched the rifle, as well.

During the week long trial, Sanders said Detective Brian Jones testified that in one of her last texts to Brewster, Recchia said she planned to leave him and find a new place to live. Brewster's attorneys argued that Recchia was planning to rob Brewster the night she died.

Sanders said he was pleased with how quick the jury was, and closing arguments lasted longer than deliberation.

Brewster was sentenced to life in prison after the jury heard of his previous felony convictions and deemed him a persistent felony offender.

"Given the brutal nature of this murder, Dillon Brewster deserved a life sentence, and that's before considering his record," Sanders said.

Sanders said under Kentucky law, Brewster will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

READ MORE:

Former deputy accused of dealing drugs to Kenton County Detention Center inmates

AG: Former Covington administrative manager used over $180k in city funds on personal purchases

Domestic violence victims can 'hide' address under new KY law