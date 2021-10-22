Kenton County police find body of woman during welfare check

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky — The Kenton County Police Department found the body of a woman while conducting a welfare check on Thursday.

After receiving a request for a welfare check from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kenton County police found Recchia dead in a residence on Brewster Lane. Evidence at the scene indicated Recchia suffered a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead by the Kenton County Coroner.

Dillion Brewster was charged with murder-domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Brewster, 26, of Morning View, Kentucky, is in custody at the Miami County, Ohio jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Kenton County Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with questions or information should contact Lt. Col. Chris Haddle at 859-392-1943.