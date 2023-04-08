Former deputy accused of dealing drugs to Kenton County Detention Center inmates

COVINGTON, Ky. — A former Kenton County Detention Center deputy is accused of dealing drugs to inmates.

Curtis Malik Edwards, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance with a firearm and first-degree promoting contraband.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the jail found evidence suggesting drugs were being provided to inmates by an employee. During an investigation, agents with the NKY Drug Strike Force found narcotics in Edwards' possession when he returned to work from a lunch break.

"The jail acted quickly to put a stop to it," Sanders said in a release. "The discovery luckily landed on his off day, so the agents had a couple days to investigate before the suspect returned to work. ... He was under constant surveillance when he came back to work so the agents were able to catch him in the act."

Sanders said the investigation discovered Edwards was receiving money from people outside the jail to deliver drugs to some of the inmates. Edwards allegedly used a gun to transport the drugs into the jail.

Edwards was fired upon his arrest. Sanders said more charges could be filed against Edwards and some inmates when the case is presented to the Kenton County Grand Jury.

If convicted of his current charges, Edwards could face up to 25 years in prison. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 1:30 p.m.

