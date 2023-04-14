AG: Former Covington administrative manager used over $180k in city funds on personal purchases

COVINGTON, Ky. — Former Covington Administrative Manager Allison Donaldson pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Donaldson was indicted in September 2022 on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft; Cameron's press release did not outline the specifics of any plea deal his office may have made with Donaldson, but it does add that, as part of the agreement, Donaldson waived her right to appeal her guilty plea.

According to Cameron's office, Donaldson used City of Covington credit cards for over $180,000 worth of personal purchases.

Donaldson was employed as an administrative manager for Covington's Public Works Department from 2005 to 2022; she resigned after an internal investigation showed her credit card purchases were irregular.

The indictment leveled against Donaldson said she defrauded the City of Covington from February 2020 through February 2022, making purchases with city credit cards for herself and her home.

The indictment included a list of purchases Donaldson made, including repairs for a Mercedes Benz, Crate & Barrel furniture, and designer counter tools.

Donaldson has not yet been sentenced, but she could face up to 22 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.