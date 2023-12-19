Police: Shot fired outside Kroger in Fort Mitchell, one hospitalized

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A person is in the hospital after a shot was fired outside the Kroger in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Tuesday morning, according to police at the scene.

Following the shooting, there has been a heavy police presence at the Kroger, located on Dixie Highway.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital, but they didn't know for sure whether that person was hit by the gunfire or broken glass.

Officers are still on scene investigating what happened. Police said they believe an argument broke out at the Kroger gas station and that around four people were involved, but no one else was hurt.

Police said one of the people got into a vehicle and drove off, hitting another vehicle.

Police were focused on a vehicle in the parking lot with front end damage and a portion of the parking lot, including the fuel pump area, were blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said they are still working to piece together what exactly happened through witnesses and video from the Kroger.

Operations at Kroger were not impacted by the incident, except the gas pump area.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.