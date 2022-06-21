Watch
Kenton County police searching for missing 13-year-old

Posted at 10:20 PM, Jun 20, 2022
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — The Kenton County Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old missing from his home on Cruise Creek Road in Morning View, according to a press release from police.

Police didn't specify how long the teen had been missing, but said Kalob Austin was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black Nike shoes. He was carrying a black backpack and police said he has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Austin has ties to Twenhoffel Middle School and Simon Kenton High School, both of which are located in Independence. He previously lived in Pendleton County, police said.

Police said they believe Austin is depressed.

Anyone with information on Austin's whereabouts can contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859.356.3191.

