Police presence persists after standoff in NKY subdivision, nearby residents asked to shelter in place

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A heavy police presence in an Independence subdivision has persisted for hours after police were called to a home on Pumpkin Patch Way on Wednesday night, according to Kenton County police.

Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones said early Thursday morning that officers were contacted at around 8:47 p.m. the night before because someone in the home was experiencing "what we described as an emotional crisis."

Jones said officers were able to make contact with that person, who was having "an emotional crisis situation." The regional SWAT team and the Kenton County Sheriff's Office were deployed to help after police became concerned that person had access to firearms.

Before 3 a.m., Jones said the person was taken into custody without incident and uninjured, though Jones said officers did deploy bean bag rounds during the course of events. Jones said no one else was inside the home at the time of the standoff.

Jones said during the incident, police evacuated nearby homes out of concern the person dealing with a crisis chose to use a firearm.

Despite that, police were still on scene in the subdivision and around the home into Thursday afternoon. Kenton County police issued a press release at around 10 a.m. saying officers were still on scene and the situation was still active.

Police asked that residents nearby continue to shelter in place unless otherwise directed by law enforcement officials, the press release says.