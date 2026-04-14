Police: Man airlifted to UCMC after he was shot in Independence apartment

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Independence late Monday night, according to Independence Police Chief Brian Ferayorni.

Ferayorni said the man was shot in the stomach, and was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for surgery. In a press release sent early Tuesday morning, police said the man is currently stable.

According to Ferayorni, the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday night on Amhurst Drive.

Police have one man in custody, Ferayorni said, but he did not say what charges the man could face.

Ferayorni did not say what might have led up to the shooting, but the press release says reports of the shooting arising from a home invasion are inaccurate.

"The individuals involved had been together prior to the incident and an altercation occurred on scene resulting in the shooting," reads the press release.

Ferayorni told a WCPO crew at the scene that the shooting happened inside of an apartment.