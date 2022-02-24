KSP requesting help locating Jordan Morgan murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are requesting the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

Provided to LEX 18 Jordan Morgan with her mother, Lisa

Morgan was killed early Tuesday morning in a home invasion on Willis Branch Road in Madison County. She is the daughter of former state representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Police believe 23-year-old Shannon Vince Gilday, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home at approximately 4:00 am, armed with a rifle.

Once inside, police believe he shot and killed Morgan while she was in bed. Based on their initial investigation, police believe there was not a connection between Morgan and Gilday prior to the incident. Sgt. Robert Purdy said they currently believe she was not the target.

After the initial shooting, police say Gilday confronted the homeowner when both fired gunshots at each other. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

"Until we locate the suspect, the person we're looking for, we may have ideas about what motives are, but until we get to talk to him, that's information we're not going to have at this point," Purdy said.

Police say they learned about Gilday following a "credible tip" Tuesday evening from someone who doesn't live in the area.

"A lot of times, we say 'if you see something or you think you know something, call us.' And that clue and that credible tip is what led to the developments in this investigation."

The photo below is a stock photo of a vehicle similar to the one Gilday is believed to be driving.

Kentucky State Police

Gilday has an active arrest warrant for Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder. Shannon Gilday is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

Police say they don't have reason to believe Gilday is familiar with Madison County. His location remains unknown.

Gilday is approximately 6' tall and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask.

For safety reasons, do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver. Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623.2404.

KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation, assisted by KSP Personnel, Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, ATF, Madison County Attorney’s Office, and Taylor Mill Police Department.