1 dead after police say two men shot at one another in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after police said two men shot at each other in Hamilton Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Summer Street before 7 p.m. Monday. Police said two men "known to each other" shot at one another. Both were taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, but one died on the way.

Police did not provide an update on the other person's condition. A neighbor who said he was outside when the shooting happened said the two men were brothers.

Officers said there is no danger to the community.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

